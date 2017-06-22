Cuban Foreign Minister Stresses Relevance of Ties with Italy

Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, continues today his three-day official visit to Italy, during which he will meet with Laura Boldrini, President of the Chamber of Deputies, and Pietro Grasso, President of the Senate.

The foreign minister arrived in this capital yesterday and held talks with his Italian peer, Angelino Alfano, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Rodriguez made statements to the press, stating that Cuban ties with Rome have special relevance.

During the meeting, the ministers noted the positive development of the bilateral relations, based on positions of respect and reciprocal benefit, according to a statement posted on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the source, they expressed the shared will to strengthen relations between the two countries and continue expanding ties in the political-diplomatic and economic-commercial areas.

Rodriguez thanked his peer for Italy’s constructive position in the process of improving relations between his country and the European Union, in addition to the traditional support for the Cuban resolution against the economic, financial and commercial blockade at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Cuban foreign minister told the press that the relations with Italy and Europe are a priority for the island and do not go through ties with any other country, or any political situation.

They are substantial and profound ties, so Italy and its companies will always find the Cuban government’s commitment to favor fraternal and mutually advantageous relations, he stated.

The Cuban delegation is also composed of Italy ambassador, Alba Soto, the director of Europe and Canada department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elio Rodríguez, and ambassador Barbara Montalvo, head of the Foreign Ministry Secretariat.

