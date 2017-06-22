Cuban Parliament President Ends Official Visit in China

Following an extreme work schedule in the Chinese capital and the Shanghai Municipality, Cuban Parliament President, Esteban Lazo, ended his official visit on Thursday at the central-eastern coastal province of Jiangsu.
Esteban Lazo was welcomed by Shi Heping, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Assembly of Jiangsu Province and also deputy secretary-general of the Communist Party of the Provincial Assembly.
In a meeting held in that province, both parties reviewed the achievements of that province, one of ChinaÂ´s most developed province, that with a territorial extension of 100,000 square kilometers and about 80 million inhabitants generates six percent of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Both sides remarked that the two nations are mutual references for the socialism-building process with their own features, and that such a province is an important source of experiences for the updating of the Cuban socioeconomic model.
During his visit to the city of Suzhou, Cuban delegation headed by Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), also visited other cultural and economic centers of interest, especially the Suzhou Industrial Park, which houses 65,000 domestic and foreign high-tech enterprises.
Esteban Lazo was accompanied by a delegation made up of the President of the ParliamentÂ´s International Relations Committee, Yolanda Ferrer, and the Head of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Jose Luis Toledo.
The high-ranking official also met with several Chinese leaders to review the strategies aimed at boosting cooperation between both nations, as well as to foster the good progress of the bilateral relations between the two nations.
