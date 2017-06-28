Raul Castro receives Bolivian Foreign Minister

Cuban President Army General Raul Castro received Tuesday afternoon Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the excellent state of the bilateral relations and on the potential to develop them even further.

They also tackled international situation and specifically on the Latin American region.

Minister Huanacuni was accompanied by the Bolivian Health Minister Ariana Campero Navas.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Health Minister Roberto Morales were also present.

Fuente: ACN

imop/