Called to Act Quicker before Threat of Hurricane Irma - Radio Ciudad Habana

The President of the Defense Council of the province of Sancti Spiritus Jose Ramon Monteagudo Ruiz urged on Wednesday to act quicker before the proximity of the dangerous Hurricane Irma.

We have the responsibility of preventing the negative effect of the hurricane that is still category 5 in the Saffir-Simpson scale, said the also member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party.

During an analysis with the working groups and sub groups of the Defense Council, Monteagudo Ruiz insisted in ironing out the details to prevent any last minute surprises.

He said that measures must be precise and say what has been done and what we still must do to resolve the situation must be done in record time, because within some 48 hours, the province will be under intense rains and then we will not be able to do what should have been done earlier.

The municipal defense councils and zones in the territory have also been activated and those that work to guarantee the protection of vulnerable people due to flooding or danger of homes that can collapse among other risks; in addition to intensifying work to protect the economic resources.

Half of the 44 thousand animals have been transferred to secure places in compliance with the plans.

Authorities distributed 45 percent of the basic family provisions of the month because the rest remained in the over 590 local stores of the territory of which 105 are in regular or bad constructive conditions.

At the time of this report, five thousand hectares of agricultural products (root and green vegetables and fruits) had been harvested to contribute to the demand of the population under these circumstances.

Tree branches that could be a hazard to homes and other installations were cut and solid waste were collected among other cleanup work in compliance with the plans of the civil defense in these cases.

Health personnel that must mobilize to the evacuation centers and towards the communities that could become hard to reach due to flooding are ready when needed.

Finally, the president of the Provincial Defense Council expressed that before any obstacle that could arise must be dealt with the proper decisions.

Fuente: ACN/imop