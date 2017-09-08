Sports Activities Canceled due to Hurricane Irma HAVANA

The Cuban National Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute announced on Thursday in Havana that all sports activities were suspended due to the powerful Hurricane Irma.

The note signed by the Directive Council add that the objective of the decision is to preserve human resources and materials of the Cuban sports movement.

It adds that since the announcement of the information stage of the eastern provinces, the directive of the Sports Institute has given instructions to adopt safety measures and protection of the system’s installations.

In this sense, it emphasizes the stadiums prioritizing its lightening system and other important sports installations in the country, reports JIT website.

Actions have also been adopted to protect the Initiation Sports School, Professors of Physical Education Schools, academies among other education centers across the country.

In particular, protecting recently inaugurated or reopened installations, result of hard work in tribute to the 91st anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro.

The recovery work should begin once decreed the correspondent stage and the normalization of sports activities will be announced depending on the situation in each territory, reports JIT.

Fuente: ACN/imop