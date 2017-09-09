Azcuba Takes Measures to Minimize Damages by Irma

The sugar group Azcuba put into practice the plan of preventive measures to minimize possible damages in the sector after hurricane Irma passes through Cuba, informed today Granma daily.
Perez added they are working to clean sugar cane and other crop plantations, in draining low zones and Canals, the dismantlement of irrigation equipment and windmills, as well as accumulation of water and food for livestock.
He said products would be harvested, like bananas, pumpkins and yucca or mandioca, to prevent their loss on the fields, and added the need to move animals to higher ground.
As for agricultural mechanization, the official said they are protecting the roofs of workshops and storage romos and workers will be mobilized to assist in the recovery stage after the hurricane is gone.
Azcuba also adopts measures for the beginning of the recovery stage and get specialized equipment ready, such as pickups, moto-welders, chainsaws, bulldozers, wagons, tractors, carts, wedges, cranes and trucks.
As for the industry, Granma explained the sugar business group will reactivate those refineries which are inactive out of harvest time, as well as protecting sugar factories and their respective warehouses.
