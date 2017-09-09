Three other Cuban Provinces in Hurricane Warning, including Havana

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana are today in hurricane warning phase, after the arrival of powerful Hurricane Irma, which is advancing along the north coast of the island”s center, with category four.
Pinar del Rio, the westernmost territory of the island is in hurricane watch phase, according to a special statement from the National Civil Defense General Staff (EMNDC).
The special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, located in the south of western Cuba, is in information phase. The rest of the country remains in the hurricane warning phase, EMNDC reiterated.
The comuniqué also notes that the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology reported that the intense hurricane Irma strongly hits the northern half of the central provinces and maintains category four on the Saffir Simpson scale of five.
It pointed out that Irma’s sustained winds are of 250 kilometers per hour, with high gusts at several points in its wide area of incidence and advances to the west-northwest at 19 kilometers per hour.
Irma’s extensive power band affects practically the entire Cuban territory, from the eastern provinces to the west of the country, with heavy and locally intense rains.
At the end of the morning, coastal flooding will begin in the provinces of Havana, mainly in areas of the iconic capital Malecón, Mayabeque and Matanzas.
The EMNDC ordered to increase the information to the population in the provinces that are in the phases of hurricane watch and warning, and emphasized the protection of the people in safe places, due to the impact of the strong winds and the coastal floods that can be intense in several areas of the coast.
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook