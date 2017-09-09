Irma Causes Damages in Cuban Provinces but With no Human Losses
As to the towns of Chambas, Moron and Bolivia -Ciego de Avila province- there were reports on houses and state-owned facilities ravaged, but with no loss of human life so far.

While in the eastern province of Holguin, the most affected territories were Antilla, Banes, Gibara and Rafael Freyre.

No deaths or injuries have been yet reported, even though there were some damages on houses, state-run facilities, power lines, and plantain and sugarcane plantations.

Radio Esmeralda – in the province of Camaguey – aired that the local meteorological center had reported over 200 mm rainfall, temperatures ranging 24 and 25Â°C, relative humidity of 98 percent and wind gusts of about 250 kph.

The National Staff for Civil Defense authorities are continuing to lessen Hurricane IrmaÂ´s effects, ensuring food, communications and welfare of Cuban people who have been sheltered in some selected premises.

