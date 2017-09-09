Major Hurricane Irma Likely to Deliver Big Blow to Cuban Cays

Although Hurricane Irma is located at more than 300 kilometers east of Cayo Coco, there are some tidal waves and light winds on that island of the north coast of the central province of Ciego de Avila.
One of the most complicated actions in the area was the transfer by air of the six specimens of the dolphinarium from Cayo Guillermo to Cienfuegos sea center, a task that was undertaken with extreme care to preserve the lives of animals.
Likewise, more than 4,700 foreign tourists were housed in Jardines del Rey hotels, some returned to their countries of origin and others were relocated to Varadero.
Also, as a measure to preserve human life, the workers of the different tourist facilities and the builders who undertake the investments in the region were freed from their labor activities.
In the face of the imminent danger of the hurricane for the northern coast of Ciego de Avila, the material assets of the hotels and the extra-hotel units were safeguarded and the closing of the Piedraplén, via over the sea, for being a vulnerable site in front of the strong winds and waves.
Miguel Fernández, president of the area of â€‹â€‹defense in the cays, said that a series of resources such as food, drinking water and generators are guaranteed for the personnel who will remain in the Coco and Guillermo cays during and after the passage of the meteor.
