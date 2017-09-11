Recovery Stage starts in Cuba after Passage of Hurricane Irma

The 7th informative note of the National Civil Defense General Staff states that according to information provided by Meteorology Institute, Hurricane Irma continues to move away from Cuba, the strength of its winds will continue to decline in the provinces from Villa Clara until Artemisa and the coastal floods will begin to decrease since the end of this Monday morning.

Taking into account this situation, it was decided to officially start the Recovery Stage from 8:00 p.m. on September 10th in the provinces affected by Irma.

The aforementioned body reiterates to the population the need to be prepared to participate in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the damaged, and to comply with the guidelines of the authorities.

It also acknowledges the work carried out by organizations at all levels and the solidarity shown by the population in the disciplined fulfillment of the measures oriented during the response to this event.

Fuente: ACN/imop