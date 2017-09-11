Spain expresses Solidarity with Cuba after Passage of Hurricane Irma
banderas-cuba-españaThe Spanish government expressed its deep regret at the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma when passing over the north of Cuba and also laments the human losses and very serious material damage caused by such meteorological event.

An information from the Cuban embassy in  Madrid states that the Spanish government expresses its solidarity with the
Cuban people and authorities at this difficult time and expresses its most sincere wishes for the evacuees can return to their homes as soon as posible.

