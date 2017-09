The National Civil Defense General Staff issued an official note about people who died in Cuba due to the impact of Irma Hurricane.

The Caribbean nation reported the loss of ten human lives in the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Camagüey and Ciego de Ávila.

Seven of the deaths occurred in the Cuban capital and there were also one each in the other three provinces and the main causes were the collapse of buildings and accidents by not meeting the rules of conduct set by the aforementioned body.