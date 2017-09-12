Havana´s International Airport resumes operations

The Civil Aviation Corporation of Cuba reports that from 12:00 hours on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, national and

international air operations are reestablished at José Martí International Airport.

In the case of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero, it will start its international operations starting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 08.00 hours.

Passengers who were unable to travel on the scheduled dates, as a result of Hurricane Irma, should contact the commercial offices of the airlines in which they purchased their tickets to reschedule their trip or to cancel them in case they do not wish to travel.

Fuente: ACN/imop