Cuban Gov’t Announces Aid to People Affected by Hurricane Irma

The Cuban government has announced today that it will finance about 50 percent of the price of construction materials that will be sold to the people whose houses were totally or partially destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
Taking into account the severe damages caused by Hurricane Irma, the government has decided that the State Budget finances about 50 percent of the price of construction materials to be sold to the affected people, according to an article published in Granma newspaper.
The measure is a response to the severe damages caused by this meteorological phenomenon and took into account the positive experiences gained during the recovery of damages caused by Hurricanes Sandy and Matthew, the statement explains.
For this reason, the note mentions a series of steps that include the certification by the Defense Councils of the magnitude of the damages caused in each house and the approval of resources to be assigned to solve the losses.
The document announces that to purchase those materials, those affected will be capable of requesting a bank loan with low interest rate and refund in a greater number of years. In cases of total collapse of homes and roofs, the State Budget will assume the payment of the interests to the Bank.
For those whose incomes are not sufficient to cover costs, the Defense Council will assess the approval of subsidies to purchase those materials.
As an exception, the document announces the approval to grant subsidies for constructive actions in homes to the people who were previously object of this benefit and those who keep debts for bank loans granted for this concept.
Hurricane Irma, which devastated the Caribbean region from September 6 to 11 with a category five on the Saffir Simpson scale, killed at least 10 people and forced the evacuation of 1,738,000 people, mostly in houses of neighbors and relatives.
The great material damages caused by the phenomenon in many Cuban provinces are still assessed.
Fuente: PL/imop
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook