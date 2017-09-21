Cuban Province to host International Nature Tourism Event

The Cuban province of Holguín is ready to host from September 26 to 30 the 11th edition of the International Nature Tourism Event (TURNAT 2017), which will have this time the city of Baracoa, in Guantanamo, as its other venue.

Maikel Robelt, official of the Tourism Ministry, told ACN that the northeastern territory has all the infrastructure and logistics necessary to successfully develop the event that brings together every two years travel agents, tour operators, connoisseurs, educators and lovers of nature.

He said that this tourist pole has reactivated its different services, because all those areas affected by Hurricane Irma were immediately conditioned, but in general, hotel infrastructure did not suffer significant damage.

Robelt added that the launch of new routes and ecological trails promoting the most indigenous values of Cuban eastern culture will be one of the most important points of the program, options that will bring visitors closer to the harvest of coffee and cacao, of great tradition in Cuban east area.

These and other routes such as nickel, diving, almiqui, cave archeology and rural areas will take place in those days in a tour that will begin on September 27th from Guardalavaca resort to Maisi Point, all under the direction of specialized tour guides from Ecotur Travel Agency, official sponsor of the event.

TURNAT 2017 was held for the first time in 2000 in Viñales, Pinar del Rio, and since then it has also been developed in the provinces of Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and in the city of Baracoa, Guantanamo.

Fuente: ACN/imop