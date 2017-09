Cuban president Raul Castro received his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Jose Marti International Airport close to midnight of this Thursday.

Maduro arrived with a donation to help palliate the damages caused by Hurricane Irma that battered almost all Cuba last two weeks ago. He arrived with his wife, First Combatant Cilia Flores.

Raul was accompanied by the First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Fuente: ACN/imop