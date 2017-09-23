Cuba receives 86 tons of aid materials from China

A 747 Boing of Air China Cargo arrived minutes after noon in Havana´s Jose marti Airport bringing 86 tons of assistance materials for the country’s recovery process after Hurricane Irma.

Chen Xi, China’s ambassador to Cuba, told reporters that his government pays special attention to the damage caused by the hurricane that lashed Cuba two weeks ago.

He also echoed President Xi Jinping’s condolences message for the human and material losses left by the hurricane, noting China’s interest in helping the Caribbean country recover.

The diplomat highlighted the friendly ties between the two peoples and explained that donations include electric generators, water purification equipment, water pumps, first aid kits, flexible beds, sheets and towels, among others.

There are also Chinese Red Cross technicians in Havana to help and advise on the installation of equipment arriving in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, six ships with rice will arrive in mid-October, also from the Asian country, Xi said.

On the Cuban side, Antonio Carricarte, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), thanked the gesture of solidarity on behalf of the Cuban people and government.

The official highlighted the use of the one million dollars donated by China in the acquisition of health materials for the territories affected by the hurricane.

He also acknowledged the example of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations, and called for the example of this relationship based on respect between a country with a strong economy like China and one developing, such as Cuba.

The flight is the first of a total of four that will arrive as part of the Chinese emergency humanitarian aid, and in this regard the following are scheduled for September 29 and the first and the eight of October.

Fuente: ACN/imop