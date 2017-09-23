Cuba: Foreign companies invest over 1 billion dollars in renewable energy

Several businesses with foreign capital, totaling more than one billion dollars, have been established in Cuba this year in the renewable energy sector, considered fundamental for the socioeconomic development of the country.

Déborah Rivas, director general of Foreign Investment of the Ministry of

Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex), told the press today the importance

of such projects accounted for at the end of last June, because until now it had not been possible to materialize any investment of this type in the sector.

She pointed out that the new alliances are basically related to wind and

photovoltaic energy, which are essential when the country seeks to increase

the percentage of participation of these natural sources in the national energy matrix.

According to Rivas, during the first seven months of the current calendar, businesses with foreign capital have also been agreed in the fields of tourism, construction and mining.

She highlighted that so far this year Cuba has managed to establish more projects, especially in prioritized sectors, compared to what was achieved until 2016.

Ricardo Cabrisas, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Economy and Planning, told the Cuban Parliament last July that reinvestments had been approved in two businesses in progress and 11 new ones, five in the

Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) and six outside it, for an amount superior to the 1,35 billion dollars.

Fuente: ACN/imop