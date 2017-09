Cuban President raul Castro saw off his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro this Sunday at the havana´s Jose Marti International Airport.

Maduro arrived in Cuba last Thursday might with a cargo of humanitarian aid for the victims of hurricane Irma that lashed the Caribbean nation two weeks ago.

Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menedez ccompanied Raul at the airport.

Fuente: ACN/imop