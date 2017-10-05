Representatives of Civil Society to Pay Tribute to Che in Bolivia

Representatives of organizations of Cuban civil society will travel to Bolivia on Thursday to pay tribute to Ernesto Che who died in combat 50 years ago.

Second Secretary of the Young Communist League, UJC, Ronald Hidalgo Rivera told the press that there is a total of 15 Cubans that will join the almost 10 thousand members of the social movements around the world that will pay tribute to Che at La Higuera, small town located south of the province of Vallegrande.

Different activities will be carried out to highlight the figure of the Heroic Guerrilla and recognize the validity of his thinking starting Thursday until October 9th in the Latin American country, mainly in the region of Vallegrande.

Among the activities is the development of a space for discussion and dialog on the life of Che, his youth, doctor, guerrilla, politician, internationalist and anti-imperialist fighter, said the second secretary of the UJC.

One of the initiatives programmed by the Cuban representatives is an anti-imperialist march to La Higuera in honor of Che and his guerrilla, to be held on October 8th, said Hidalgo Rivera.

Jorge Gonzalez Perez, Forensic Doctor who headed the search and identification of the remains of Ernesto Che Guevara and his comrades in the struggle in Bolivia, is one of the members of the group.

Cuban musicians, Hermanos Saiz Association and members of the Federation of Students from Secondary Education, Workers Confederation, Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and the Federation of Cuban Woman among others are part of the delegation.

Fuente: ACN

imop/