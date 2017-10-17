Peace Boat to Visit Cuba Once Again

The Japanese Peace Boat will arrive to Havana on

Saturday with the objective of promoting nuclear disarmament and environmental sustainability in the world.

This is their 95th world trip, which includes 23 ports in 19 nations.

Representatives of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, ICAP will welcome the over 700 visitors from the five continents.

Tokuko Kimura, a survivor of the US nuclear attack against Japan in 1945 will be one of the participants. He travels the world to tell of the horrible stories inflicted by the US with its nuclear weapon against Japan.

A Forum in favor of disarmament and in favor of peace will be held at Casa de la Amistad with a representation of the participants, directives of the Peace Boat, ICAP and the Cuban Peace Movement and Cuban youth.

Voices of the victims of the nuclear attack will be on hand, a Youth Messenger for Peace and Cuban doctors that have offered their medical services to victims of natural disasters will offer their experiences as well as the personnel that participated in aiding the population in the recovery process of Hurricane Irma.

The passengers will comply with a program of activities including visits to health, education, senior citizens and tourism centers and exchanges with university students.

The founder and director of the Peace Boat, Yoshioka Tatsuya heads the project whose vessel measures 205 meters long and 35 thousand tons, and it began its tour in August and will end in Cuba.

Its first visit to Cuba was in 1990, its most recent stop was New York departing from Iceland with stopovers in Nassau, Bahamas, Habana, Cozumel, Cristobal, Corinto, Hawaii, Yokohama and Kobe.

The historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro wrote a Reflection entitled “Lo que Jamas podria olivdarse” (what can never be forgotten) whose content expressed: (…) Remembering your slogan, that has, in my opinion, a special value.

“Learn of past wars to construct a future of peace”, without a doubt this will always have an important meaning, but at this moment it’s more important than ever; I would dare say, without fearing to make a mistake, that never in the history of humanity was there a more dangerous time as that one..”

Fidel said in 2012 “our duty –and it’s the best way to support the efforts of the victims of that barbaric y brutal attack against Hiroshima and Nagasaki- is to spread the history”, and added “the world has to

defend the most important cause of all: survival of the species”.

Fuente: ACN

imop/