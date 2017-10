La Havana, October 16, 2017

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Dear Nicolas:

I congratulate you for the results of the State Elections. Venezuela has again shown a great lesson of peace, democratic vocation, courage and dignity.

The legacy of Chavez is alive. He and Fidel would be very proud of this victory.

You will always have the support and solidarity of Cuba.

Raul Castro Ruz

President of the Council of States and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.

Fuente: ACN

imop