Huge solidarity with Cuba in World Festival of Youth and Students

A day filled with signs of infinite love, admiration and respect for Cuba was experienced at the XIX World Festival of Youth and Students underway here, a day in which many ratified their

condemnation of the unjust US blockade against Cuba.

In a workshop on solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela, and by panelists from both countries, the auditorium was full, with the presence of Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Ernesto Che Guevara, who expressed her pride in being invited to the international forum and narrated her experiences, as

pediatrician, on how the blockade affects Cuban children.

Aleidita, as Che called her affectionately, said that the blockade cannot be quantified in material damages, since these are immense and it harms the Cuban people to a great extent; even those who do not yet have a political thought or criterion, such as children, she said.

Out of the 10 new drugs that hit the markets every year, eight come from US companies and sometimes Cuba must have go through several intermediaries to acquire them; not to mention that sanctions range from millions of dollars in fines to a ban on selling them to the Cuban nation.

Referring to everything Cuba does for humankind, Guevara affirmed that if she feels useful is because she was raised as a woman of the Revolution, to which the public responded with an effusive applause, a sign of that affection and respect towards her father, who is also dedicated to the world.

Rafael Bogoni, Executive Secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization of Students, stressed that Cuba’s resistance to the blockade for more than half a century is an example for the world and, at the same time, a political beacon of struggle.

He reiterated that the small Caribbean nation represents a model to be followed by all and therefore deserves many signs of solidarity; while adding that the fact that the world event is dedicated to Fidel and Che shows what Cuba is for those who struggle for sovereignty.

Fuente: ACN

imop/