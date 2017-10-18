International Congress on Cyber Society 2017 Begins in Cuba

The International Congress on Information Technology, Cyber Society 2017 began on Tuesday in Havana with the presence of some 450 experts from China, US, Germany, Spain, Uruguay, Ecuador, Guatemala and Cuba.

The Communication Ministry´s advisor Melchor Gil was present in the opening of the event held at the Melia Marina Varadero and will run until Friday.

The President of Cuba´s Telecommunication Company (ETECSA), Mayra Arevich offered a press conference on the development experienced of the infrastructure of the company as part of the policy of computerization of Cuban society.

In her presentation, Arevich characterized the development experienced by ETECSA in the last 23 years and pointed out that as part of the process of computerizing Cuban society, the company has achieved creating 458 public sites with Wi-Fi connection and 202 navigation centers in the country.

Other conferences that was held in the inaugural session of Cyber Society 2017 went to Doctor in Sciences Isnerys Tababela, Director of the DATYS Research Center who talked about her experience of the Cuban company in technologies that develops the sector.

Deputy Minister of Industries, Engineer Jose Gaspar Alvarez Sandoval explained the experience of the Cuban electronics industry as part of the process of computerizing society.

Jorge Abi, Member of Agesic Directive Council talked about the digital policy of Uruguay, while the President of Huawei Stephen Ma for the Caribbean exposed the current tendencies of the Information Technology industry.

Dr. Peter Major, Vice President of the UN Commission for the Development of Sciences and Technologies offered a press conference on digital public policy and perspectives of the organization in its development.

Cyber Society 2017, organized by the Cuban Informatics Union under the slogan “Sonemos y Actuemos” (Lets Dream and Act) also includes scientific sessions, a fair on solutions and hosting a meeting of Association of Professionals of Informatics.

