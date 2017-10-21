Cuba Demands the Use of Resources to Eliminate Poverty and Hunger

Cuba demanded on Friday at the United Nations in New York that the resources destined for war be re-directed to eliminate extreme poverty and hunger, reported CubaMinrex website.

Cuba’s Permanent Representative before the United Nations, Anayansi Rodriguez said, during the First Commission of its 72th Period of Sessions on conventional weapons that 700 million people in the world are extremely poor, 815 million suffer from hunger and five million children die each year from preventable or curable diseases.

She added that 758 million adults are illiterate; while the main producers of weapons develop more sophisticated arms increasing the world military spending to 1.7 million dollars and attempting against stability, security and international peace.

The legitimate right of each State must be respected when producing, importing and conserving conventional weapons to attend to its security and legitimate defense in compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, she said.

On behalf of Cuba, the diplomat indicated that the priority must lie in the regulation and limitation of the most sophisticated and destructive conventional weapons that cause the majority of the innocent victims in modern wars.

Rodriguez reiterated that in order to eradicate illicit traffic of small weapons, one must attend and face the profound socio-economic causes that generate the problem; and in addition requires for the international cooperation and assistance to be adjusted to the needs of the State.

Fuente: ACN

imop/