Tribute to Abel Santamaria in his Hometown of Encrucijada

A tribute to Abel Santamaria Cuadrado was held on Friday in Villa Clara province with a political-cultural activity on occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth.

Cuba’s First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez attended the ceremony in the town of Encrucijada.

Ronald Hidalgo, Second Secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League highlighted moments in the life of the revolutionary, who, due to his merits, was selected by the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro as second chief of the July 26th Movement that led to the attacks against

the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Military Garrisons.

He pointed out the relationship between Fidel and Abel, barely 25 years of age and whom Fidel characterized as the most generous, beloved and heroic of the young men that participated in the attack.

In honor of the man who admired Jose Marti and Jesus Menendez, the children’s group La Colmenita made a debut of a performance suggested by the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro during his 90th birthday.

As part of the tribute, a special number of the Umbral magazine was presented that includes over 20 articles related with the life of the young revolutionary and the Santamaria Cuadrado family, very much loved in the town.

Reinaldo Canizares, writer and journalist shared a documentary with the population presenting Abel from Encrucijada, the human being, man and friend without neglecting his patriotic ideals in addition to the influences that marked his personality and are part of history.

In addition, present in the activity was Omar Ruiz Martin, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Julio Lima Corzo, member of the Central Committee and First Secretary of the Party in Villa Clara.

