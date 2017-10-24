United Nations Commemorates its 72nd Anniversary Dedicated in Aiding Cuba Claudia Gonzalez Corrales

The United Nations will commemorate on Tuesday its 72nd anniversary amidst its aid to Cuba in its recovery process after

Hurricane Irma hit the island last September.

The International Coordinator of the Program of the Office of the UN Population Fund, Rafael Cuestas told the press in Cuba that it is a priority to aid Cuba and its people, especially the most affected territories.

An action plan valued at 55.8 million dollars was created aimed at covering the basic needs and help over 2 million people, he said.

He stressed that the support covers 33 municipalities of the 7 most affected provinces: Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana.

As part of the encounter, he also highlighted that the UN has been working since 2016 in achieving the Sustainable Developments Objectives for the year 2030.

In this sense, said Cuestas, the UN hopes to erradicate poverty and hunger, guarantee a healthy life, drinking water, energy, education and gender equality and the reduction of inequalities among the countries in only 13 years.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres send a shared message on Monday announcing that the countries and international entities dispose of the necessary tools and richness in reaching the goal, but need the commitment to do so.

“To achieve human rights and dignity for all will allow the construction of a peaceful, sustainable and just world”, he said.

The Director of UNESCO’s Regional Cultural Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Katherine Muller explained that although the agenda is very ambitious, there is the international commitment to comply with the goal.

The Objectives are characterized for its interconnection and depends on the alliance established among governments, institutions and civil society who implement the policies and abide by them, said the UN official.

Laura Melo, Representative of the World Food Program in Cuba highlighted that countries are working on their plans but the Objectives establishes a commitment of a nation with its own development and that marks the horizon, she added.

Fuente: ACN

imop/