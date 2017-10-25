Fidel´s Teachings in Cuban Foreign Policy Are Recognized

The teachings of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro in Cuba´s foreign policy was recognized on Tuesday in Havana

by the representatives to the 2nd International Symposium called “The Cuban Revolution: Genesis and Historic Development.”

During one of the event’s working commissions, which gathers historians and researchers from twenty countries, Cuban academic Carlos Alzugaray affirmed that the leader of the Revolution was a strategist, tactic executor and teacher in international relations.

The political analyst affirmed that Fidel complied with the commitment of guiding an independent, anti-imperialist and anti-hegemonic foreign policy linked to the human legacy of Jose Marti and the internationalist traditions of the progressive movements of the 20th century.

Alzugaray mentioned that Cuban diplomacy continues gathering victories because of the teachings of the Cuban political leader who knew how to understand his friends and allies and neutralize his enemies.

According to the essayist, the island’s foreign policy is characterized by its anti-hegemonic position while knowing how to use the international institutions to advance in its agenda.

Alzugaray added that one of the achievements of that diplomacy is within the UN General Assembly on the issue of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for over half a century.

During the session, participants also discussed the relations of the United States with Latin America and Cuba’s application of “intelligent” strategies to preserve and expand its interests in the region.

Sponsored by the Cuban History Institute with the support of other similar entities, the symposium opened its doors on Tuesday with working commissions in which participants will analyze other issues like the validity of the thinking of Ernesto Che Guevara 50 years of his fall in combat in Bolivia.

The forum is underway in the context of the Centennial of the October Revolution and the 55th anniversary of the October Missile Crisis.

Fuente: ACN

