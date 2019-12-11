Cuban president speaks with victims of the Argentinian dictatorship

Hace 7 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel talked today with survivors of the former Higher School of Mechanics of the Navy (ESMA), known as an underground detention, torture and extermination center of the Argentinian dictatorship (1976-1983).
At the former ESMA, now the Memorial Museum – Space of Memory and for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights – the Cuban president learned from the very victims about the crimes and torture they were subjected to at the site.

There, the Cuban head of State pointed out that the memorial, offering an enormous testimony of human rights violations by the dictatorship, also represents the contempt of the empire (the United States) for the Latin American peoples.

He underlined that the Cuban Revolution has a legacy to face obstacles, attacks, and threats throughout its history, and it is a legacy of resistance, struggle, and emancipation.

‘In the face of every challenge, we resist; in the face of every challenge, we find the path to victories; and in the face of every challenge, in which we resist and win, we also find an emancipatory response. That is our victory,’ he told the survivors.

That history, when it is also fueled by this memory, enriches that legacy of resistance, victory, and emancipation, he highlighted.

Fuente: PL/imop
