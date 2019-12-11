Diaz-Canel announces 4th Nation and Emigration Conference Hace 7 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel convened in Buenos Aires the island’s residents across the world to participate in the 4th Nation and Emigration Conference to be held in Havana from April 8 to 10, 2020. Visiting Argentina for the first time to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new government led by Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez, the Cuban president held a pleasant meeting with compatriots living in this nation, in which he learned of their concerns and experiences. Speaking before more than 4,000 Cuban residents in Argentina, Diaz-Canel took the opportunity to encourage them to participate in the Conference, as part of the process of strengthening ties with the Cuban community abroad. The president pointed out that the main obstacle to strengthening ties with residents abroad is the tightening of the US blockade, which complicates relations between Cuban families living in and outside Cuba, as is the case in Argentina. The Trump administration continues adopting measures aimed at restricting Cuban citizens from traveling to and from the island, has suspended consular services in Havana, banned regular flights, except to Havana, and breached the visa quota agreed between the two governments, he stressed. On behalf of the Cuban residents, Margarita Pecora, a member of the Union of Cuban Residents of Argentina (URCA), noted that this community is growing in Argentina, without betraying its convictions, while the President of that organization, Adonis Torres, referred to the almost 15-year efforts carried out. During the event, in which Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca were present, Diaz-Canel recognized the outstanding work carried out by the island’s embassy in Argentina and its close ties with the Cuban community, as well as the work of Cuban Ambassador Orestes Perez. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban government guarantees universal rights of its citizensSiguiente Cuban president speaks with victims of the Argentinian dictatorship También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty