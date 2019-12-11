President of Argentina receives Miguel Diaz-Canel

President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez received his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, this Wednesday as reported on Twitter by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.
According to Rodriguez, the two presidents showed great interest in strengthening ties and commercial exchange between the two countries.

‘The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez @alferdez received Pres. @DiazCanelB. They highlighted the common will to strengthen bilateral relations and historic ties of friendship between our peoples and the importance of boosting economic-commercial relations,’ Rodriguez tweeted.

Fernandez was inaugurated as President of Argentina yesterday, and defended his plans to recover the country’s financial sovereignty and implement policies aimed at the poorest sectors of the country.

