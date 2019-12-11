President of Argentina receives Miguel Diaz-Canel Hace 7 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez received his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, this Wednesday as reported on Twitter by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. According to Rodriguez, the two presidents showed great interest in strengthening ties and commercial exchange between the two countries. ‘The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez @alferdez received Pres. @DiazCanelB. They highlighted the common will to strengthen bilateral relations and historic ties of friendship between our peoples and the importance of boosting economic-commercial relations,’ Rodriguez tweeted. Fernandez was inaugurated as President of Argentina yesterday, and defended his plans to recover the country’s financial sovereignty and implement policies aimed at the poorest sectors of the country. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president speaks with victims of the Argentinian dictatorshipSiguiente Cuba reiterates at COP25 its willingness to combat climate change También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty