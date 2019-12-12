Cuba reiterates at COP25 its willingness to combat climate change Hace 6 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reiterated on Wednesday its commitment to global efforts to address climate change, but made clear the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, which should not be forgotten by developing countries in the current context. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) repeatedly urges countries to pursue more climate goals, but for developing countries the issue can be counterproductive. According to the Cuban authorities, common responsibilities are neither equitable nor just, because we are not all equally responsible for the contamination, and this means that contributions to the solution have to be differentiated. Developing countries should not carry the burden of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that lead to global warming, when developed countries have contributed the largest amounts. Cuban First Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Jose Fidel Santana, speaking on behalf of Cuba in the High-Level Segment of the Climate Change Conference, today in its second day, said that efforts are currently being coordinated to update Cuba’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in 2020, which will be more ambitious in several ways. He considered the issue of adaptation to be an essential priority in these circumstances, especially for vulnerable countries and in particular for island developing states. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President of Argentina receives Miguel Diaz-CanelSiguiente Cuba prepares laws based on new Constitution También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty