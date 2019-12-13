Cuba prepares laws based on new Constitution Hace 5 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is preparing today new laws based on its new Constitution proclaimed last April, which must be approved by the National Assembly of the People’s Power (ANPP). The Cuban legislative body has been summoned for December 20 and 21 to the 4th ordinary session of the 9th Legislature, in order to respond and follow up the transient provisions of the constitution, which received an overwhelming support in the people’s referendum carried out in February. To abide by these provisions, according to the schedule, deputies will discuss and vote the law of Organization and Working of the National Assembly of the People’s Power and the Council of State. Deputies will also discuss the Law of Organization and Working of the Municipal Assemblies of the People’s Power and the People’s Councils. The People’s Council is a local representative body, entrusted with the highest authority to carry out its work. It has a territorial demarcation; it supports the ANPP in exercising its responsibilities and it facilitates a better knowledge and attention to the needs and interests of the population in its area of action. It represents the area where it operates and is, at the same time, a representative of the bodies of the municipal, provincial, and national People’s Power before the population, institutions, and organizations located in its territory. During those two days, parliamentarians will approve the reorganization of the permanent commissions of this legislative body, based on the emergence of a new one to attend to the local bodies of the People’s Power; and they will be given information on the state of the economy and its projections. For the near future, the ANPP will have to approve a number of legislations which will rekindle the Constitution and will become milestones in the country’s institutionality. To this effect, three groups of laws or decrees have been finalized, laws devised for the regulation of the socio-economic and political system, the implementation of the Constitution and the working of institutions. The content and schedules of those legislations will be summited to Parliament in the coming working sessions; among which the aforementioned laws for the working of ANPP, of the Council of State, those of the Civil Right, the legislation of the Foreign Service, and that of the Legislative Plan. Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera advanced in October that new laws are being drafted, such as the new Family Code, the Criminal Code, the laws of Protection of Personal Data, of the Courtrooms, of the Prosecutor’s Office, of the Territorial Regulation, as well as the law of Author’s Right, Cultural Heritage, Education, Criminal Prosecution, and Tourism. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba reiterates at COP25 its willingness to combat climate changeSiguiente Cuba mourns death of boxer Jorge Hernandez También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty