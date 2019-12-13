Cuba mourns death of boxer Jorge Hernandez Hace 5 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban sports movement laments the death of 48 kg Olympic champion in Montreal-1976, Jorge Hernandez, expressed today the president of the National Institute of Sports Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), Osvaldo Vento. On the social network Twitter, Vento expressed that with pain Cuban sports and specially, boxing, are mourning the death of one of its essential figures. The message sends ‘to his family and friends the solidarity message of those who applaud his triumphs,’ wrote the president of INDER. Jorgito, as he is called in the sports field, was titled in the 48 kg division in the first World Boxing Championship in Havana 1974, as well as in the Pan American Sports Games of Mexico-19975 and the Central American and Caribbean Games held in Santo Domingo-1974). After hearing the news, the president of the Cuban Federation of boxing, Alberto Puig de la Barca, also conveyed his condolences over the physical disappearance at age 65 of the former boxer from Havana. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba prepares laws based on new ConstitutionSiguiente Diaz-Canel remembers meeting between Fidel and Chavez in Cuba También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty