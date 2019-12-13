Diaz-Canel remembers meeting between Fidel and Chavez in Cuba

Hace 5 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
hugo-chavez-fidel-castro
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled today the first meeting between leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez in Havana in 1994.
Fidel and Chavez, their first hug, historic and memorable, wrote Díaz-Canel on his Twitter account where he attached a link to an article in Cubadebate website.

The article, signed by Cuban former ambassador in Venezuela, Germán Sánchez, narrates the various meetings between both leaders and their friendship, which resulted in a regional project of independence in several areas.

He also remembers Chavez’s speech at the Aula Magna of the University of Havana when he expressed that Cuba was a bastion of Latin American dignity.

On the other hand, Fidel, an advance to his time, perceived in the young Venezuelan revolutionary his oratory qualities and commitment to the liberation of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Four years later, Chavez swept at the polls in his country and began a process of transformations in the society, economy, politics and culture known as the Bolivarian Revolution.

Fuente: PL/imop
