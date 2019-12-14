17th Summit of ALBA-TCP in Cuba focuses on regional situation Hace 4 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The regional situation and the role of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will focus debate of the 17th Summit here today. The leaders and senior political representatives will also celebrate the 15th anniversary of the regional mechanism founded December 14, 2004 by the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the Bolivarian Venezuela, Hugo Chávez. Solidarity, complementarity, justice and cooperation are the principles defended by ALBA-TCP, emerged as an alternative to the hegemony of capital that threatened to expand throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The instance promotes since its creation an equitable trade between peoples, in opposition to neoliberal formulas. The eradication of illiteracy through the Cuban method Yes, I Can; and the free eye surgeries with the Miracle Mission, are part of the achievements of this mechanism in the social sphere. Initially named ‘Alternative’, it changed its nomenclature in 2009 in an Extraordinary Summit in Venezuela, reflecting its strengthening. At that time, Chávez clarified that it was not a semantic modification but a change of codes, meaning and substance, since ALBA had passed from theoretical proposal to territorial, geopolitical and power political platform. The Alliance defends Human Rights and Mother Earth, manifests itself against interventionism and in favor of preservation and restoration of peace, besides supporting the self-determination of peoples. This 17th Summit takes place one month after the coup d’état in Bolivia against President Evo Morales, popular anti-neoliberal mobilizations in Chile and Colombia, and the increase of US hostility against Cuba. Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Saint Lucia make up the ALBA-TCP, whose executive secretary is Bolivian ex-chancellor David Choquehuanca. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba to host 17th ALBA-TCP SummitSiguiente Tensions between US and Cuba might worsen También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty