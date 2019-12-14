Cuba to host 17th ALBA-TCP Summit Hace 4 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The 17th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will be held today in Havana, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. Delegations from ALBA member countries and guests will attend the important event of this mechanism for coordination and integration of Latin America and the Caribbean, the press release published by the Foreign Ministry notes. Participants in the Summit defend the principles of respect of sovereignty, solidarity, complementarity, justice, peace and cooperation, the text underlines. The occasion will also be conducive to commemorating the 15th anniversary of the founding of ALBA-TCP. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel remembers meeting between Fidel and Chavez in CubaSiguiente 17th Summit of ALBA-TCP in Cuba focuses on regional situation También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty