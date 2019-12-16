ALBA-TCP summit ratified as forefront of integration in this region Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The 17th summit of the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) closed here on Saturday and reaffirmed the group at the forefront of integration, based on principles of solidarity, justice and cooperation. According to its final declaration, the meeting denounced the coup-d’etat against Bolivian president Evo Morales, and other destabilizing attempts led by the United States, described as fierce and unscrupulous against nations of this region. In his speech at the closing gala, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel lashed out at the brutal application by Washington of the Monroe Doctrine. The massive closing ceremony held at the Havana University staircase filled with students and young people was attended by Raul Castro, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, Prime Minister Ralph Gonçalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other high officials of its 14 member countries. Diaz-Canel also ratified the support and solidarity of Cuba to the Sandinista Revolution of Nicaragua; to the Bolivarian state of Venezuela; to Evo Morales and the people of Bolivia fighting for their democracy; and the former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva. The Cuban ruler added that Washington will continue to fail in its attacks against Venezuela, as well as Cuba, which will resist the threats of the United States and keep promoting the socialist project of the Revolution and the unity of Latin America. Diaz-Canel referred to the human rights violations currently observed in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil, with the brutal repression by the military against the protests of their peoples against neoliberalism. The President denounced, in that sense, ‘the complicit and shameful silence of many and the manipulation and concealment of transnational and oligarchic media, about what happened in Bolivia’. On the other hand, Díaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba’s will to resist the threats of the United States and continue promoting the socialist project of the Revolution and the unity of Latin America. We do not renounce socialism, solidarity, friendship, dignity, he emphasized remembering the 15th anniversary of the creation of the ALBA-TCP in 2004 by the leaders of Cuba and Venezuela, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. The president of Cuba also stressed that the country has the unity of its population, experience of struggle, and the solidarity of the world, of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, and especially of their brothers of ALBA-TCP. He also highlighted the progressive triumphs in Mexico and Argentina, whose new governments, he said, have shown their commitment to peace, democracy, development and social justice of the peoples, and to genuine Latin American unity and integration. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Tensions between US and Cuba might worsenSiguiente Election of Governors and Vice Governors in Cuba next January También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty