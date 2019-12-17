Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today held industrialized countries responsible for the failure of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) that took place in Madrid, Spain. ‘The failure of the COP25 is due to not fulfilling commitments and the lack of political will of industrialized countries,’ the minister tweeted. ‘They are trying to transfer the burden to developing countries. Capitalism is unsustainable. The human species is endangered,’ he added. Rodriguez pointed also out that, ‘Cuba supports Greta Thunberg’s demands,’ in reference to the young Swedish activist who has become an icon of the struggle for the defense of the environment. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Díaz-Canel summons to unleash productive forces in CubaSiguiente US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel summons to unleash productive forces in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty