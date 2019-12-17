Díaz-Canel summons to unleash productive forces in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Díaz-Canel today summoned members of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (Anec) to ‘put their thoughts’ in order to unleash productive forces in the Caribbean nation. In a meeting with members of that organization, Díaz-Canel also called on them to conclude the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 and to make internal trade more robust and meet the demands of the population, the website of the Presidency reported. The ruler also asked them to think on how to strengthen foreign investment, exports and productive chains; while highlighting the role of Anec in the economic battle in force in the country. The head of state listed issues in which the accompaniment of the association of more than 80 thousand members is vital, such as the elimination of obstacles to the performance of the Cuban economy or the best development of the socialist state enterprise. The Anec, Diaz-Canel added, has to motivate the development of thinking about the world and national economy and our economists must place their articles in the debate spaces. He said that the lines of work with more progress are the proposals for the increase of exports, the promotion of local development, the improvement of the business system and the strengthening of accounting, the report added. The Anec, founded on June 14, 1979, is made up of economists, accountants, auditors, industrial and computer engineers, and other professionals with an active and direct participation in economic activity, refers its website. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Election of Governors and Vice Governors in Cuba next JanuarySiguiente Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty