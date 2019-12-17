US unwilling to promote bilateral relations with Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The US government is not politically willing to build a peaceful and respectful relationship with Cuba, affirmed today the General Director for US Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio. In a brief contact with the national and foreign press during the 18th edition of the Series of Academic Conversations on US Foreign Policy, Fernandez asserted that in the face of a possible, yet not desired, scenario of the breaking of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Cuba is prepared. We did not have diplomatic relations with the United States for years, and no one lost any sleep over it, he stressed. Fernandez de Cossio denounced that, in spite of the will of the majority of the US population, powerful individuals inside the US intend to provoke the breaking of every tie and the closure of respective embassies in Havana and Washington. He assured that in this event, with the involvement of specialists of both nations, it was noted that as long as the Helms-Burton Act remains in force, it is impossible to consider a sustainable relationship between the two nations. The experience of recent years proved that it is possible to build a bilateral agenda, but this cannot be done if there is no political will from the United States, he noted. The official recently declared to the press that since Donald Trump took office, bilateral relations have been ‘frozen,’ and assured that they are now at a low point. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25Siguiente Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba holds industrialized countries accountable for failure of COP25 Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel summons to unleash productive forces in Cuba Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty