Cuban foreign minister recalls the return home of the "Five" Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today recalled the return to Cuba of anti-terrorist heroes Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labañino and Antonio Guerrero five years ago, after years of imprisonment in the US. On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy stated: 'They returned, just as Fidel promised. The joy moved all our people and the friends and just beings of this world who accompanied us in the struggle for their release.' On their arrival in Havana on December 17, 2014, Gerardo, Ramon and Antonio met with their fellow defendants, Rene Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez, released shortly before (in 2011 and 2014, respectively) after having fully served their sentences, imposed in the Miami trial, which experts described as rigged. The phrase 'they will return' pronounced by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on June 23, 2001, when he informed the population of the details of the case of the Five, as they were known internationally, began the worldwide campaign for their release. Our struggle will be difficult, long, orderly and precise, Fidel underlined then and sentenced: 'Everything in its time, every argument and proof will be made known at the appropriate minute, but their innocence will be demonstrated.' The embrace of Gerardo, Ramon and Antonio with Army General Raul Castro, then president, on December 17, 2014 in Havana, and the emotional encounters with their families and the Cuban people, sealed another page of the island's history of resistance to the hostile policy of the United States. Fuente: PL/imop