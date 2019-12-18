Cuban parliamentary committees meet to discuss fundamental issues Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The permanent committees of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) are meeting here this Tuesday, prior to the Fourth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 9th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament, which will analyze fundamental issues for the country. The progress of the economy, the fulfillment of the execution of the State Budget and the proposals for 2020, the results of oversight and control of various national programs will focus the attention of parliamentarians. Food production, epidemiology, the training of mid-level technicians, skilled workers and high-level professionals, the computerization of society and the legislative timetable are among the issues under debate. This period will also see the launch of a new committee, that of Attention to Local People’s Power Bodies, which will deal with their functioning and guidelines for 2020. The permanent committees will session for two days, and on the 19th deputies will receive information on the country’s economic situation, prospects for 2020, monetary order and the state of agriculture in the face of the intensification of the blockade that the United States has imposed against Cuba for almost 60 years. Another point on the agenda will be that of the energy situation, in a year in which Cuba has suffered from fuel shortages, due to the tightening of the blockade by Washington. The IV Ordinary Period of the ANPP, on the 20th and 21st, will give continuity to the transitory dispositions of the Constitution of the Republic, proclaimed in April. For this reason, it is planned to study (for later voting) two important bills: Organization and Functioning of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the State Council, and Organization and Functioning of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power and People’s Councils. According to what is established in the Constitution, this parliamentary session will see the election of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, secretary and the rest of the members of the Council of Ministers, that is to say, the Government, will be appointed -at the proposal of the President of the Republic- in another step in the national institutionalization process. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Hotel Nacional de Cuba nominated for major tourist awardSiguiente Investment to grow in Cuba in 2020 También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister received prominent U.S. activist Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Investment to grow in Cuba in 2020 Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Hotel Nacional de Cuba nominated for major tourist award Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty