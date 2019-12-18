Cuban president calls to boost e-government

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for promoting e-government through the development of applications in the country, such as the Transfermovil platform, local media reported.
This application, developed by the Cuban Telecommunications Enterprise S.A. (ETECSA) for Electronic Banking, allows users to carry out bank transfers, recharge cell phone credit and pay bills, national television reported.

Diaz-Canel stressed that if everyone worked based on that platform and some others under development, “we would already have e-commerce in the country”.

The application has about 400,000 users who perform almost seven million operations daily through their cell phones, the report added.

