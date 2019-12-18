Cuban president calls to boost e-government Hace 10 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for promoting e-government through the development of applications in the country, such as the Transfermovil platform, local media reported. This application, developed by the Cuban Telecommunications Enterprise S.A. (ETECSA) for Electronic Banking, allows users to carry out bank transfers, recharge cell phone credit and pay bills, national television reported. Diaz-Canel stressed that if everyone worked based on that platform and some others under development, “we would already have e-commerce in the country”. The application has about 400,000 users who perform almost seven million operations daily through their cell phones, the report added. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban foreign minister recalls the return home of the “Five”Siguiente Hotel Nacional de Cuba nominated for major tourist award También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister received prominent U.S. activist Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Investment to grow in Cuba in 2020 Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban parliamentary committees meet to discuss fundamental issues Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty