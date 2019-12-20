Ministers to brief deputies on Cuba’s economy and agriculture Hace 9 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The plenary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) is meeting today, Thursday, to receive information on the progress of the economy and agriculture, the day before the start of the fourth session of the Cuban legislature. Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil will open the meeting with a report on the country’s economic development in 2019 and the outlook for next year, when modest growth is expected. According to Gil, this result corresponds with the forecasts for the first stage (2018-2021) of the National Development Plan 2030. Also with the implementation of a series of measures in the productive, entrepreneurial, territorial, mercantile and monetary sectors, with the purpose of consolidating a model of Cuban socialism that is prosperous and sustainable. Minister of Agriculture, Gustavo Rodriguez, will also inform legislators about the behavior of sector programs, which are vital to reducing imports. The country allocates significant resources for the purchase of foodstuffs abroad, in adverse financial conditions due to the impact of the US blockade. Cuban agriculture is also called upon to increase exportable items in order to provide the necessary foreign exchange for economic take-off. Parliamentarians will also study two legislative bills: the Law on the Organization and Functioning of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, which will be changed in accordance with the new Constitution proclaimed in April; and the draft Law on the Organization and Functioning of Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power and People’s Councils. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US blockade is biggest obstacle to Cuba’s developmentSiguiente Raul Castro calls for greater awareness on need to make savings También te puede interesar Top Cuban authorities attend parliamentary session Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Raul Castro calls for greater awareness on need to make savings Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade is biggest obstacle to Cuba’s development Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty