Raul Castro calls for greater awareness on need to make savings Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raul Castro, urged members of the Central Committee to raise awareness of the need for savings and work optimistically to confront obstacles, local media reported this Friday. National television disclosed that at a PCC meeting, also attended by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Raul Castro stressed that 'We can withstand whatever comes but to do so we must be prepared.' The Party leader called for improved administration of resources and pointed out that everyone should be ready to fight against the threats of the enemy and to endorse the phrase 'I am Fidel.' Those present heard the report on the results of the implementation of the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution during 2019. On the issue, the head of the Permanent Commission for the Implementation and Development of the Guidelines, Marino Murillo, explained that since the 6th Party Congress in 2011 to date, 216 policies and measures have been approved. Murillo mentioned those related to the perfection of the socialist State enterprise, the strengthening of government boards, and the prominence of science, technology and innovation. The main elements of the economic plan and 2020 State Budget were also reported, which will be presented to lawmakers this Friday in Parliament. At the meeting, the Second Secretary of the PCC, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, announced the 8th Congress of the organization scheduled from April 16 to 19, 2021, and provided details. Fuente: PL/imop