Top Cuban authorities attend parliamentary session Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The highest authorities of Cuba are today participating in the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament, ANPP), which will comply with mandates of the new Constitution proclaimed in April. The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, are attending the ANPP plenary session, conducted by its President, Esteban Lazo. The agenda includes analysis of economic performance in the past year and forrecasts for the next. The execution of the 2019 budget will also be addressed and the approval of that which will govern 2020, among other issues, including the reorganization of the ANPP standing committees and the legislative schedule. Today, the Law on the Organization and Operation of the National Assembly of People's Power and the State Council, which since October is also headed by the president of the legislature (in line with the new Constitution), must be approved. Likewise the Law on the Organization and Operation of Municipal Assemblies of People's Power and People's Councils. Both regulations are requirements of the new Constitution, whereby in the current legislature almost 40 bills must be presented to Parliament as part of the process towards greater national institutionalization. In July, deputies approved the Electoral, National Symbols, and Fisheries laws. By constitutional mandate, the ANPP will designate the country's prime minister tomorrow, a returning post which was occupied by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, from February 1959 until December 1976, the year of the constitutional reform. The head of the government will be nominated by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, as will the Cabinet. All those appointed will require the majority vote of parliamentarians. Fuente: PL/imop