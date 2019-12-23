China willing to take ties with Cuba to higher levels Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China ratified this Monday its firm will to take advantage of the 60th anniversary of its ties with Cuba to make their multi-sectoral cooperation deeper, more comprehensive and more beneficial to both peoples. According to Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing is ready to celebrate the event with Havana in 2020, as China considers it a new historical starting point that will strengthen mutual political trust. Geng also welcomed the appointment of Manuel Marrero as Prime Minister of Cuba and recalled that his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, sent a congratulatory message yesterday. On September 28, 1960, Cuba recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of the Chinese people in the international arena and that act was the catalyst for the harmonious and uninterrupted advance of these solid ties by the authorities of both sides. Cuba thus became the first State in Latin America and the Caribbean to establish diplomatic relations with the young Socialist Republic born just 11 years before, in 1949, and today the second world power. Throughout this time, political exchanges flourished with fluid talks and reached a significant level thanks to the reciprocal visits of senior officials annually, which, in addition, increasingly consolidates mutual trust. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Top Cuban authorities attend parliamentary sessionSiguiente Cuban President congratulates Foreign Ministry on its 60th anniversary También te puede interesar Cuban President congratulates Foreign Ministry on its 60th anniversary Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Top Cuban authorities attend parliamentary session Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Raul Castro calls for greater awareness on need to make savings Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty