Cuban Foreign Minister expresses commitment of sector workers Hace 14 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed today the commitment of the workers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) in the defense of the revolutionary project, 60 years after this institution was created. 'President Diaz-Canel, you can count on the commitment of @CubaMINREX workers in the defense of Cuba and of our Martiano, Fidelista, socialist project,' the head of the Cuban diplomacy wrote on his Twitter account. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Minrex workers via Twitter this Monday for 'building, making, defending and exalting our foreign policy.' Rodriguez also congratulated sector workers and the Cuban people, whom he described as the main protagonist of revolutionary diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was created on December 23, 1959 by Decree of the Revolutionary Government, to replace the Ministry of State, a dependency that dated from the time of the first US occupation of the island and was designed to serve the interests of the United States government. From that moment, Cuba's foreign policy assumed the basic principles of International Law, and respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and self-determination of States. Cuban foreign policy exhibits as achievements the island's diplomatic relations with 187 countries, and the presence of more than 120 foreign embassies on the island, according to official data. Fuente: PL/imop