Cuban prime minister tours new works in Havana

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
El primer ministro de Cuba, Manuel Marrero, inauguró junto a las principales autoridades de la provincia centros de servicio y gastronómicos. Foto: Radio COCO.
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero toured this Monday several commercial, gastronomic and recreational centers in Havana which were refurbished in the lead up to the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, to be celebrated on January 1.
National television broadcast images of the visit by Marrero and other authorities to restaurants and recreational centers in this capital.

The report added that the head of the Cuban government called for conceptual improvements to some services and to maintain their proper operation.

Fuente: PL/imop
