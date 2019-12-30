Cuban prime minister tours new works in Havana Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero toured this Monday several commercial, gastronomic and recreational centers in Havana which were refurbished in the lead up to the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, to be celebrated on January 1. National television broadcast images of the visit by Marrero and other authorities to restaurants and recreational centers in this capital. The report added that the head of the Cuban government called for conceptual improvements to some services and to maintain their proper operation. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior The challenge is to conquer prosperity, says Cuban presidentSiguiente Outstanding revolutionary Harry Villegas dies in Cuba También te puede interesar Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Outstanding revolutionary Harry Villegas dies in Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The challenge is to conquer prosperity, says Cuban president Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty